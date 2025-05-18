Bhadrak, May 17: Despite the completion of construction six months ago, the new building for the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital at Gelapur remains unopened, forcing patients to continue receiving treatment in overcrowded and under-equipped conditions at the old facility.

The delay in relocating the hospital is reportedly due to pending clearances from the Town Planning and Fire Safety departments.

As a result, the old hospital building, which lacks adequate beds, is overcrowded with patients being treated on verandas and ward floors.

The absence of a proper drainage system has created unhygienic conditions, contributing to foul odours on the hospital premises. Parking remains another major issue, as there is no designated space for the vehicles of patients and visitors, resulting in frequent traffic congestion.

Moreover, the lack of space has restricted ambulance movement on the hospital campus. Adding to the woes, the elevator in the old building has been out of service for a long time.

A woman died after being crushed in the lift recently, prompting authorities to shut it down. Since then, patients, many in serious condition, are being carried to the second and third floors of the medicine ward by their relatives.

Although the construction of the 300-bed facility, equipped with modern health infrastructure including ICU and semi-ICU units, was completed during the previous administration, the inauguration was repeatedly delayed.

After a change in government, the newly built structure was repainted, replacing the original colour scheme.

District Collector Dillip Routray had stated that the relocation could not take place due to the lack of clearance from the Fire Safety and Town Planning departments, which came to light after the death of the woman in the hospital elevator.

While there were discussions regarding the inauguration in January, the event has yet to materialise. However, with the necessary clearances now reportedly granted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal has confirmed that the hospital will be inaugurated and made operational in the second week of June.

