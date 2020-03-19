Ersama: At a time when coronavirus is fast spreading its tentacles across the globe, here in Jagatsinghpur more than 300 patients suffering from cold, cough and fever have come forward on their own and got themselves registered at Ersama Community Health Centre (CHC).

Knowing that cold, cough and fever are the symptoms of coronavirus, patients in Ersama block in Jagatsinghpur district with similar symptoms are registering themselves at the CHC voluntarily.

While the number of patients registered for cold, cough and fever was 208 by Monday, the number surpassed 300 by Tuesday itself. Patients were seen in long queue waiting for their turn even Thursday. However, the figure of total patients registered by Thursday is yet to be ascertained.

When asked, medical officer in-charge, Ersama CHC, Dr Amiya Swain said that these patients are being subjected to certain tests, given medicine and advised on how they can protect themselves from deadly coronavirus.

There is an exhibition on the CHC premises as well making people aware about coronavirus. Patients are being advised particularly to wash their hands properly and not to panic.

“This apart, mobile teams comprising of medical staff and health workers are regularly visiting 16 health centres to create awareness among the people. To treat suspected cases of coronavirus, a special sanitised ward has been opened at the CHC,” Dr Swain informed.

PNN