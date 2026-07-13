Patna: Patna Civil Court has granted anticipatory bail to Faisal Khan popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, providing significant relief in the high-profile coaching centre clash case that arose from a violent incident in Patna’s Musallahpur area.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to three staff members associated with Khan Global Studies.

In addition, two security guards, who had earlier been arrested and lodged in Beur Jail, were granted bail.

The case stems from an incident on the night of June 2, 2026, when violence erupted near coaching institutes in the Musallahpur area of Patna.

According to the allegations, around 15–20 people entered the premises of Khan Global Studies, vandalised property, and assaulted individuals present at the coaching institute.

During the incident, one of Khan Sir’s security guards reportedly suffered a head injury.

Police alleged that amid the chaos, two of Khan Sir’s security guards fired shots into the air, allegedly to disperse the violent mob.

An FIR was subsequently registered at Kadamkuan Police Station, and Khan Sir’s name was later added to the case after a video allegedly showed him encouraging the guards to fire.

The accused had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail, expressing apprehension of arrest in connection with the assault and firing case.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence and reserving its order, the court allowed the anticipatory bail petition.

The two security guards, Pradeep Kumar and Talebar Singh, who had been in judicial custody, have also been granted bail.

Earlier in the investigation, Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching, and two of his associates were arrested in connection with the same case. They were subsequently released on bail.

Police had also questioned the legality of the firearms carried by Khan Sir’s guards, stating that although the weapons were licensed in Uttar Pradesh, they allegedly did not have the required authorisation for security deployment in Bihar.

The incident is alleged to have arisen from a dispute between Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching, linked to rivalry between the two coaching institutes.

Investigators have been examining allegations of assault, vandalism, firing, and the circumstances under which the security personnel discharged their weapons.

With the latest court order, Khan Sir has received interim protection from arrest through anticipatory bail, while the criminal investigation into the incident continues.

IANS