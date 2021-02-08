Patna: Four persons were arrested Monday by the Patna police for their involvement in a jewellery store heist in this town of Keonjhar district. The store was looted January 15.

The arrested persons have been identified as Muna Jena (31) of Putiapadar village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district, Srikant Sahoo (36) of Ramla village under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district and Akhaya Patra (34) and his brother Chittaranjan Patra (28) of Dimbo village under town police limits in Keonjhar district.

The police recovered gold ornaments weighing 28 grams, silver pieces weighing seven kilograms, a car and four mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were produced in a local court and remanded to judicial custody as their bail pleas were cancelled.

The four had allegedly looted a jewellery shop named Pramila Jewellery at Patna Market. The shop belongs to Ajay Kumar Parida.

The CCTV footage shows how the four entered into the shop after breaking the asbestos roof and how they came out after completing the heist.

