Bolangir: It has been exactly two years since the Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion case rocked the state after killing a newlywed man and his grandmother apart from grievously injuring his wife February 23, 2018 in Bolangir district.

Though it has been two years, the victim family is yet to recover from the trauma and still struggling for justice.

“In these two years, we have tried our best to get culprit Punjilal Meher punished by law. However, the trial is yet to begin. Instead, Orissa High Court granted him an interim bail,” rues Rabindra Sahu, father of late Soumya Sekhar Sahu.

Sahu goes on to add that his daughter-in-law Reema continues to remain depressed and lives on medicines. Apart from receiving burn injuries, she has lost her hearing abilities partially.

“She rarely talks to anyone. At a young age, even before she could know much about the world, she has lost her everything. For a change, we got her admitted to a PG course in Odia where she recently appeared for the first semester. But the trauma is far from over,” Sahu says.

The condition of Sahu and his wife Sanjukta are no better who continue to mourn the loss of their only son who died only days after his wedding.

It may be mentioned here that accused Punjilal Meher sent a parcel bomb inside a gift wrap to Saumya’s house on his wedding. The bomb went off while unsuspecting Saumya was opening gift packets in front of his wife and grandmother.

According to state Crime Branch, accused Meher worked and served as the principal of Bhainsa college. He was removed from the principal post after Soumya’s mother Sanjukta joined the college. In a bid to take revenge, Meher planned and executed the blast with an aim to eliminate the entire family.

Accused Punjilal is currently lodged in Bolangir jail as an undertrial prisoner. He was recently allowed an interim bail by Orissa High Court to attend his mother’s funeral.

