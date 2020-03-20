Patnagarh: Sudipta Ranjan Suar from Bankibahal village in Bolangir district was honoured Friday by the officers of Patnagarh police station through state government’s ‘Good Samaritan’ programme for his selfless service in rescuing an accident victim.

According to the police, an accident took place near Dedarh Square in Bankibahal village under Patnagarh police limits January 29, 2020 in which Pita Chhatria was seriously injured.

Although there were many witnesses to the accident, no one came forward to help the injured man. That said, Sudipta acted quickly and rushed Pita to a hospital here. His prompt action saved Pita’s life.

Honouring him for his selfless service, Patnagarh police SDPO Suresh Chandra Naik and IIC K Priyanka Routaray presented him with bouquets and a plaque.