Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people, and injuring 24 others, officials said.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Several vehicles were also gutted in the blast in the national capital, the officials said.