Berhampur: Wildlife and Odisha Police personnel Friday intensified patrolling at Chilika lake to prevent poaching of migratory birds for New Year’s feast.

Meat, chicken and fish consumption rises on New Year, and there will be possible poaching of the winged guests to meet the demand in nearby towns, a senior forest officer said.

“Patrolling has been intensified at the lake in the last three-four days to prevent poaching in the lagoon,” Sarat Kumar Mishra, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Chilika Wildlife Division, said.

As many as 20 camps have been set up in the lake with around 90 personnel. Offshore patrolling is also underway in Tangi and Rambha range areas, Mishra said.

Police and bird protection committee members have extended a helping hand in patrolling the lake, he said.

“Wildlife personnel have been alerted and asked to keep a strict vigil on the movement and activities of the habitual offenders in the area,” the ACF said.

During the current migration season, four suspected poachers have been arrested and 56 bird corpses seized in the area, he said.

“We have paid attention to Tangi and Nalaban bird sanctuary areas, considered as very prone to bird poaching,” the ACF added.

PTI