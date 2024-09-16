Kolkata: Santali Wiki Regional Conference, a groundbreaking event aimed at shaping the future of the Santali language within the Wikimedia movement, concluded Sunday in Kolkata. Held at a city hotel here, from September 13 to 15, the event marked a historic milestone as the first in-person conference dedicated to the development of Santali language and culture through Wikimedia platforms.

The conference themed, ‘Unity, Empowerment, Knowledge: Bridging Communities,’ was organised by the Santali Wikimedians User Group (SWUG), in collaboration with the Centre for Internet and Society – Access to Knowledge (CISA2K). The event brought together Santali speakers, editors, and digital activists from across South Asia and beyond. The programme featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions designed to address the community’s needs.

Prominent figures in the Wikimedia movement, including executive director Tanveer Hasan, programme officer Nitesh Gill, Subodh Kulkarni from CISA2K, and Praveen Das and Rachit Sharma from the Wikimedia Foundation attended the event. Leading the efforts from the community, including R Ashwani Banjan Murmu, Ramjit Tudu, and Shakuntala Marndi from SWUG played key roles in coordinating the event. Wikimedians working in Bangla and Assamese language, including Bodhisatwa, Ananya Mondol, Nayan Jyoti Nath, and Pranamika Adhikari also participated in the event and shared their experiences. The event was further enriched by the presence of eminent guests VisvaBharati Santali department assistant professor Ramu Hembram, Rahi Soren from Jadavpur University, and IIITHyderabad programme manager Krupal Kasyap.

Over two days, participants brainstormed strategies to enhance the Santali language content on Wikimedia platforms, foster community collaboration, and promote digital empowerment. The conference also aimed to bridge gaps between communities, encouraging partnerships for the sustained growth of Santali language and culture in the digital space. The event is seen as a major step in empowering Santali voices and increasing the representation of Santali knowledge on global platforms like Wikipedia. The organisers hope that this conference will catalyze future initiatives and collaborations within the movement and beyond.