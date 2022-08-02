Mumbai: Indian star kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat will go under the hammer during the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Player Auctions slated to be held from August 5-6 here.

Pawan Sehrawat, also known as the ‘HI-Flyer’, is the number 1 raider in the last three seasons. The star athlete was the most valuable player in season six and was rated as the best raider in the Pro Kabbadi League season eight.

The Promo for the upcoming auction was exclusively released on the Koo app on Tuesday in which analysts can be seen touting for the raider as fans mull over Pawan’s new home post auction.

The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D in this Player Auction. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali, who would be in action as the Overseas player, will be an athlete to watch as teams get ready to finalise the squad for the upcoming season.

‘Sultan’ Fazel is known as a Tiger in Pro Kabaddi League. He is the number two defender who is available for auctions this season. With his deadly and trickest moves, he is surely one of the strongest defenders to look out for this season.

For the auctions, the base prices for each of the categories are Category A – Rs 30 Lakh, Category B – Rs 20 Lakh, Category C – Rs 10 Lakh, and Category D – Rs 6 Lakh. The total Salary Purse available to each franchisee for its squad for Season 9 is Rs 4.4 crore.

The Season 9 Player Pool has been expanded to 500+ including the 24 players from the top 2 teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021, Bangalore.

IANS