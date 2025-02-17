Golgappa, Pani Puri, and Puchka—known by different names across India are among the most popular street foods. After Shark Tank show, many small scale business owners are trying different methods to skyrocket their businesses. One of the most common and inexpensive methods used is social media marketing. To promote Pani Puri and increase sales of this tangy, spicy, and delicious street food, a vendor from Nagpur has taken a unique marketing approach that is now going viral on social media.

If reports and social media posts are to be believed, Vijay Mewalal Gupta, a third-generation Pani Puri seller in Nagpur, has introduced several offers to sell this famous street snack, leaving many people shocked. He has launched an offer where customers can get lifetime Pani Puri with a one-time payment of Rs 99,000.

Apart from this, he has also introduced a unique offer for those who do not want the lifetime deal. Vijay has another plan where a buyer pays Rs 5,000 and can eat Pani Puri worth Rs 10,000 in a year. Additionally, he has arranged special discount offers for women and girls.

Fans have flooded social media after the post went viral. One user wrote, “After depositing Rs 1 lakh in the bank, we will eat Pani Puri with the interest on it.” Another user commented, “What if uncle ditches us after taking Rs 99,000?” A third user added, “After chai vendors, now Pani Puri vendors are making big moves!”