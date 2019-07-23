Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Tuesday filed a multi-volume chargesheet in the Payal Tadvi case naming three senior woman doctors for alleged harassment and casteist discrimination resulting in the medico’s suicide.

“The chargesheet has been submitted to the Special Court today. Now, the matter will come up for hearing before Justice D. S. Naidu at the Bombay High Court Thursday,” Gunratna Sadavarte, the lawyer for Tadvi’s family, told IANS.

The chargesheet, running into three volumes with over 1,200 pages, has named the three prime accused medicos — Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehare and Hema Ahuja — the seniors of Tadvi, who are presently in custody.

Tadvi was found hanging in her seniors hotel room at the BYL Nair General Hospital in south Mumbai late evening of May 22, sparking off a huge controversy.

Though the Agripada Police initially registered an accidental death, following a complaint by the deceased’s mother, Abeda Tadvi, a first information report was lodged and investigations launched.

The three accused women medicos — Ahuja, Mehare and Khandelwal — were absconding since the FIR was registered, but were arrested from different parts of the city May 28-29.