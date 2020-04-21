New Delhi: The Press Council of India (PCI) issued Tuesday a notice to the Maharashtra government. The notice was over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in Maharashtra. The PCI sought an explanation and expressed concern over the issue.

The Maharashtra government Saturday decided to stop door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines. It did so to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state. However, Tuesday it revised its last week’s guidelines. The government said that the curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city. Both have been declared as COVID hotspots.

PCI chairman CK Prasad noted with concern the order of the Maharashtra government, a PCI statement said. It said the order did not adhere to the central government’s directive issued March 23 to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs. The directive said operational continuity of print media in view of the threat of COVID-19 outbreak should be maintained.

The PCI had also advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown.

“Taking suo motu cognizance on the issue, the PCI chairman has issued a notice for comments to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra,” the statement said.

PTI