Sambalpur : A 25-year-old newlywed woman had a providential escape after she allegedly jumped off a bridge into the Mahanadi in a suicide attempt near Sonepur town on the Sonepur-Sambalpur Road Sunday.

The woman, identified as Sangita Putel, survived the fall and was rescued by a group of youths who were bathing in the river at the time. Sources said that Sangita married Pramod Putel, 28, of Kainphul village under Sonepur police limits May 13.

Chatters were abuzz after news of the woman’s suicide attempt spread in the area.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel from Sonepur later brought her safely to the riverbank and shifted her to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

After primary treatment in the emergency ward, doctors said she was out of danger and in stable condition.

However, after being rescued and hospitalised, Sangeeta remained silent and did not disclose the reason behind her action to her husband or in-laws.

On being informed by her husband, her parents arrived at the hospital. Sangita reportedly expressed unwillingness to return to her in-laws’ house.

After being discharged, she left for her parental home at Sargad under Bolangir Sadar police limits along with her parents.

Her parents also informed the Sonepur police in writing that their daughter was safe and in stable condition before taking her back home.

Sources said Sangita visited her parental home for five days after spending a few days at her in-law’s house.

Family members said she remained unusually quiet after returning.

Acting on the advice of his parents, Pramod took Sangita on a motorcycle to the Metakani temple in Ulunda block Sunday.

The couple stopped on the Mahanadi bridge on the way, where they spent some time enjoying the scenic view and taking photographs.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Sangeeta suddenly jumped off the bridge.

Fortunately, she fell into the water and not onto the rocky outcrops below, which could have proved fatal.