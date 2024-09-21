Bhubaneswar: Frustrated with the persistent stench and poor drainage system, residents of Sabar Sahi in Bhubaneswar’s ward number 45 staged an unusual protest by urinating inside the office of the City Engineer at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), a source said Saturday.

Residents, upset over months of unresolved drainage issues, lined up outside the City Engineer’s office and urinated inside his chamber as a form of protest, the source added.

The source informed that drainage repair work in Sabar Sahi has been stalled for months, leaving residents to endure foul smells and drain water entering their homes. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to address their concerns.

In an effort to make their grievances heard, angry residents visited the BMC office to confront the City Engineer. They reportedly urinated in his office to demonstrate the unbearable conditions they have been living in due to the drainage system’s failures.

Ward 45 Corporator Amaresh Jena expressed frustration over the lack of action despite numerous complaints, stating that the City Engineer had been informed but the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was shifting blame to the sewerage and electricity departments, citing a lack of cooperation.

Jena criticised the BMC for ignoring public complaints, leaving residents with no choice but to endure the poor conditions, and emphasized that the BMC should be held accountable.

The BMC has made no official comment regarding the incident.

PNN