Udupi (Karnataka): Pejawar Mutt head Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, one of the prominent religious leaders of South India, died here Sunday after a brief illness, sources said.

The 88-year old swamij, a prominent face of the VHP’s Ramjanmabhoomi movement, breathed his last at the premises of the Pejawar Mutt in this holy town, they said.

The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning. The last rites of the seer will be performed at the Vidyapeetha in Bangalore, founded by him, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed.

Vishwesha Theertha, the most senior pontiff of the Ashta (eight) mutts here established by Dvaita philosopher Sri Madhwacharya 800 years ago, was admitted to KMC Hospital in nearby Manipal with respiratory problems December 19.

He suffered multi-organ failure Saturday night following which he was shifted to the Pejwar Mutt here as per his wish expressed earlier, the sources said.

From there, the mortal remains of the swamiji were taken in a bamboo basket to the eight centuries old Udupi Sri Krishna Math where a bath was given in Madhawa Sarovara (holy tank).

After a darshan of Lord Krisha, the body of the swamiji kept in the bamboo basket was taken in a procession in an open jeep amid chants of ‘Govinda’ ‘Govinda’ to Ajjarjad stadium here where a huge crowd was present.

Yediyurappa paid his respects to the departed seer and placed a national flag on his body, wrapped in saffron colour cloth and adorned with Tulsi garlands, even as police personnel gave the gun salute.

“Hindu religion has lost a major guide in the passing away of the seer. He had held ‘sahabhojana’ with Dalits, which was a step to lower the voice of inequality in Hindu religion. His contribution to the upliftment of Hindu dharma is immortal. It is saddening that he did not live to witness the construction of Rama mandir in Ayodhya,” Yediyurappa said in his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the seer, who was the 33rd swamiji in the lineage of the Pejawar Mutt heads.

“Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Pejawar Swamiji was born at Ramakunja to a Shivalli Madhwa Brahmin family, April 27, 1931. He was ordained into Sanyasa in 1938 under guru Sri Vidyamanya Tirtharu of Shri Bhandarkeri Mutt and Palimaru Mutt.

