Harrisburg (US): Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, the governor said Tuesday. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted that the Pennsylvania State Department ‘certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice-president of the United States. “As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Wolf said.

President Donald Trump, who lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden, has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

“The election is over and it is time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonise one another,” US President-elect Biden said Tuesday.

Biden’s Twitter statement came hours after incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, finally agreed that the presidential transition process should start, after weeks of wrangling.

The General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency overseeing the handover, said it was now acknowledging Biden, a Democrat, as the ‘apparent winner’ of the November 3 election.

“The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonise one another. We have to come together,” Biden tweeted, commenting on one of the most divisive presidential elections in American history.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see red and blue states, but a United States,” the 78-year-old had earlier tweeted Monday. “And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people,” he added.