Korukonda: There is no dearth of widely-publicised poverty alleviation schemes launched by the government. Implementation of these schemes, however, remains a laggard in most parts of Odisha.

A recent case reported from Ghisingibeda village under Nakamamudi panchayat of Korukonda block in Malkangiri district highlights how deserving beneficiaries often struggle to receive government aid.

According to a source, Hari Golpeda — a 53-year-old tribal resident from Ghisingibeda village — had to sell off his goat to be able to afford the runarounds to get his disability pension.

Hari lost vision in his left eye when he was just three-year-old. Over the decades, all his attempts to get a disability pension yielded no result even though he has a disability certificate. He had done many rounds of panchayat office but there was none to listen to his request.

Later, he decided to meet the collector. But knowing that it will be a costly affair for him to visit the district headquarters to meet the collector, he had to sell off his goat for Rs 2,250.

Hari initially visited the block office at Kudumuluguma. There he was told that Nakamamudi panchayat that his village comes under has been put under Korukonda block. Then he decided to meet the collector. Reaching at the district headquarters December 24, he came to know that the Collector’s office was closed. Meanwhile, nine days passed by since he had left home. Eventually, he decided to return to his village. On his way home, he came across Sarabu Bhatt, a resident from Alekhguda village. When asked, Hari narrated his predicament before Sarabu. Hearing everything, Sarabu allowed Hari to stay over at his house for a night.

The next morning Sarabu took Hari along with him to Korukonda block. Reaching there, they came to know that the block office was closed for Christmas. However, they somehow managed to meet social security officer Rajiv Pujari.

Sarabu narrated the sufferings of Hari before Rajiv. After giving a patient hearing to both, Rajiv accepted the application for disability pension from Hari and assured him that he would receive a pension from January 2021. He also made arrangements for them to reach their villages safely.

It is yet to be seen whether the assurance is translated into action.

