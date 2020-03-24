Bhubaneswar: Odisha government announced a number measures Tuesday to minimise the spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to a notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, pension and PDS will be delivered to beneficiaries at their homes.

“The Government of Odisha, in exercise of powers conferred under section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, has framed the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 for prevention and containment of coronavirus disease, 2019 (COVID-19). Therefore, now, under Section 2 of the aforesaid Act and the regulations, the Government of Odisha empowers all collector and district magistrates, all municipal commissioners, all EOs of ULBs, as the case may be, for home delivery of Pension and PDS to beneficiaries,” the notification issued by the department reads.

“Arrangements shall be made keeping the social distancing guidelines in mind. If necessary, field staff of various departments in the district may be utilized,” it further adds.

The state government will issue necessary directions and clarifications as and when the need arises, it further says.