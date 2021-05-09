Jaipatna: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) in Jaipatna area of Kalahandi district was Sunday arrested on charges of raping a woman.

The accused, identified as Nirakar Nayak, was produced in a local court.

According to a source, Nayak was posted as PEO at Badkarlakot GP. He was staying at Sector 2 of Irrigation Colony at Mukhiguda area. The woman complainant was also living in the same area.

Taking advantage of her being alone at home April 28 this year, Nayak entered her house and raped her.

The victim later lodged a report against Nayak at Jaipatna police station. On the basis of her report, Jaipatna police did an investigation.

Jaipatna IIC Rashmita Pradhan informed that after receiving the report from the victim the police had launched an investigation and found substantial evidence against Nayak. He was subsequently arrested. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected, it was learnt.

PNN