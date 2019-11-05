Berhampur: Ganjam collector Tuesday placed a panchayat executive officer (PEOs) of Singipur panchayat in this district under suspension for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for development work.

The suspended official has been identified as Ishak Pradhan.

According to a letters issued by the collector’s office, Ishak was alleged to have misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 4.43 lakh meant for various development works in the panchayat.

The accused PEO has been asked to do duty at the office of sub-collector during his suspension. He has also been directed not to go outside without official permission.

PNN