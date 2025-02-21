Japan is known worldwide as a leader in technological advancements, often hailed as the birthplace of the bullet train. However, not everything is as perfect as it seems. The saying “All that glitters is not gold” holds true for Japan, as despite its rapid technological growth, many people in the country are struggling emotionally and facing extreme loneliness.

The ageing population in Japan is rising significantly, and in some places, people do not live with their spouses or partners but with life-sized dolls. The reason behind this might surprise you.

Rise of Social Isolation in Japan

Japan is one of the most developed countries in the world, but the problem of loneliness has been escalating for years. A phenomenon known as Hikikomori—a condition where individuals withdraw from social interactions and live in isolation—has become a major societal concern. Many people lack companionship, leading them to form emotional bonds with dolls.

It is not uncommon to see individuals taking dolls for walks, sitting with them in parks, or even sharing meals. Some people in Japan choose never to marry and instead spend their lives in the company of these lifelike companions.

Nagoro: Village of Dolls

In Nagoro, a small village in Japan, the population has declined drastically over the years. Today, the village has more dolls than people—approximately 300 dolls now occupy the once-thriving community, symbolising the impact of depopulation and loneliness in the country.