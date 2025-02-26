The Banna tribe in Ethiopia has a unique way of protecting themselves from poisonous snakes and wild animals they walk on tall wooden stilts. A video showcasing this remarkable tradition has gone viral on social media. The stilts are so high that snakes cannot reach them, and the Banna people have mastered the art of walking on them with ease.

In the video, people of all ages—children, the elderly, and young adults—are seen effortlessly balancing on stilts, moving around with confidence and joy. Viewers are astonished at how easily they maintain their balance at such heights and how effective this method is in avoiding snake attacks.

The video, shared on Twitter by the account @Afrika_Stories, has quickly gained traction, with millions of views and widespread appreciation. In the comment section, users are praising the tribe’s innovative survival technique. One person wrote, “What an incredible jugaad! No more fear of snakes!” while another joked, “Even fear itself would be ashamed after seeing their balance!”

This is how the people of Banna Tribe in Ethiopia protects themselves from poisonous snakes. pic.twitter.com/eisEJsFpKX — Afrika Stories (@Afrika_Stories) February 24, 2025

The Omo Valley, where the Banna tribe resides, is home to numerous snakes, making this method a crucial part of their daily lives. The viral video has sparked admiration for their intelligence and adaptability. Some users marveled at their survival skills, with one saying, “I never imagined such a way to escape from snakes!” while another quipped, “Even the snakes must be wondering how these people are flying!”

This viral video highlights not only the dangers posed by snakes in the region but also the extraordinary wisdom and resilience of the Banna tribe in overcoming them.