Bhubaneswar: With the JMM-led coalition all set to return to power in Jharkhand, adjoining Odisha’s principal Opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday said that the poll outcome has shown that the people of eastern India continue to have trust in regional parties.

The BJD, a regional party in Odisha, ruled the state for five consecutive terms from 2000 to 2024.

“The results for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls are already announced. The victory of JMM under the leadership of Hemant Soren has proved that the people in the eastern states have great trust in regional parties,” the BJD said in a statement.

The party headed by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the regional parties have made their presence felt in the eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

“The BJP’s all out effort to defeat JMM in Jharkhand has utterly failed,” BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said, adding that the people in different states of the region have great faith in regional parties.

JMM’s victory has also brought down the enthusiasm among the BJP leaders in Odisha, Mohanty claimed, adding that many saffron party leaders from the state had vigorously campaigned in Jharkhand.

“There has been absolutely no impact of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s election campaign in Jharkhand,” Mohanty claimed.

The BJD leader said that both Odisha Chief Minister and Governor visited Jharkhand during election campaigning period even as the law and order situation in Odisha remained disturbed.

“The people of Jharkhand pose great trust in a regional party instead of any national party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal congratulated the BJP-led Mahayuti for its historic victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“Under the strong leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Maharashtra supported the NDA for security, prosperity and good governance,” Samal said.

PTI