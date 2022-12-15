Jajpur: Scores of families have already been displaced due to rampant industrialisation in Kalinganagar area of Jajpur district. However, many are still struggling to get facilities like jobs and proper rehabilitation. In some cases, the administration has allegedly failed to resolve the issues of displaced families. At different times, people deprived of such facilities had staged protests, dharnas, road blockades, and rallies to press for their rights.

More industries are expected to come up in the area as the state government has got proposals for 35 small and big firms. Keeping this in view, the administration in advance has started the process of the displacement of four villages in the area. This has caused concern and resentment among the people. It was alleged that since Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2005 has been effected, the displaced people are against a provision pertaining to the age limits of some oustees. Affected families had moved the High Court over their issues and demands. A division bench of the HC had directed the administration to take steps to resolve the issues within four weeks.

People of Kacherigaon, Arasahi, Kudumisahi, and Tangarsahi under Danagadi block (a part of Kalinganagar Industrial Complex) have demanded appropriate compensation for the land they have been residing on over years, jobs for one member of each affected family and treating youth aged 18 as special families. Nearly 292 tribal, Dalit and backward-class families are living in those villages over years. Now, IDCO is acquiring land in these areas amid security. The villagers opposed it and took up their issues with the Jajpur Collector, but to no avail. They alleged that the industrialisation is being pushed in their villages without holding any public hearings and no compensation is being provided to them. They have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation to each affected family, a job for a member of each family, three gunths of land for each family, land pattas thereof, and ideal colonies for their rehabilitation. Contacted, Kalinganagar ADM Santosh Kumar Mishra said that the displacement process is being carried out as per the legal provision.