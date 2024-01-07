Puri: The historic Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa that was taken up with a view to ensure seamless darshan of the Holy Trinity at the 12th-century shrine in Puri is in the final stages of completion.

Taking a step forward the suggestions made by the country’s apex court over safety and traditions of Srimandir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had prepared the blueprint for the ambitious project at a meeting August 16, 2019 what later came to be known as the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project (SHCP).

The residents of Puri wholeheartedly contributed their bit towards the realisation of the dream project by keeping their own interest aside. Several personal and commercial properties were within the project area. As many as 663 people having residential and commercial properties were rehabilitated to make way for the project with a total commensurate compensation of Rs403 crore. Leaving the infrastructure of mutts and other religious establishments untouched, the government provided them adequate compensation for commercial properties under their ownership, during acquisition.

Every displaced was given alternative shelter while traders were extended financial support by the state government till their establishments became fully operational. The government footed income tax on the proceeds of their businesses.

A helpdesk was made operational 24X7 for redressal of the problems coming on the way of each displaced person.

Chief Minister Naveen Partnaik feted the people of Puri whose unflinching support and contribution had resulted in successful completion of the land acquisition process in record time which paved way for expeditious progress of the historic project, the foundation stone for which was laid by the Chief Minister November 24, 2021.

Vested interests, who tried to create hurdles and roadblocks in the project with frivolous petitions with distorted versions of statements made by officials of the Archaeological Survey of India and National Monuments Authority, were strongly reprimanded by the Supreme Court along with heavy penalty.

The ambitious project, under the visionary leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is finally going to be dedicated to the people of the world after overcoming many obstacles and adversaries. Crores of Odias are eagerly waiting for the momentous occasion January 17.

PNN