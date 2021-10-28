It is a dream for most Indian youths to join Army and police service. For this, thousands of youths have to go through rigorous training. They have to work hard and study well to crack the toughest entrance exam.

According to astrology, there are zodiac signs which succeed in the above given fields. Let us know about the zodiac signs and whether your zodiac is included in this list or not.

Aries: – In astrology, Aries is considered to be the first sign of the birth chart. According to the zodiac, its place is said to be the first. The lord of Aries is the planet Mars. Among the nine planets, Mars is considered to be the signification of courage, risk and fire. That is, people whose zodiac sign is Aries, they have the ability to get success in the police and army as well as get high posts.

Leo: – According to the zodiac, its place is 5th. The lord of Leo zodiac is Sun God. In the horoscope of Leo, when the Sun is in an auspicious and strong position and caught Mars’ auspicious sight, then they get success in army and police jobs. Along with this, they also gain respect. People of this zodiac also attain high positions. Leo people are also adept at making war strategy and when the time comes, they also give a befitting reply to the enemy. There is no lack of courage in them.