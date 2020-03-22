Simulia: Amid the coronavirus scare across Balasore district, some areas have been witnessing shortage of masks and sanitisers, even though they were declared as essential commodities.

A mask once sold for Rs 5 well before any precautionary measures were taken, is now being sold for Rs 50 to 60. Now, masks and sanitisers have vanished from the market, people of Simulia said.

While demand has increased again over the last two days, limited supply is resulting in a shortage, they added. “There is no stock in the market. Whatever little supply is there is limited,” some conscious citizens said.

Locals alleged masks are not available at Station Bazaar, Jamujhadi, Ada, Balikhand, Maitapur, Khirakona and several other places.

Meanwhile, people in these areas have resorted to panic buying of essential commodities, fearing that they may face shortage of food materials in the coming days.

Various shops were thronged by crowds who are buying potatoes, onions and vegetables to stock at their houses, fearing price spiral.