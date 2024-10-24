Bhitarkanika: As severe cyclonic storm Dana approaches the Odisha coast, anxious residents in Kendrapara district are desperately rushing to relief camps, finally heeding the urgent calls of authorities, an official said.

Intermittent rain and gusty winds have taken control of seaside villages since Thursday morning as the storm threatens the coastal areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha early Friday with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph), the Met Department said.

“More than the wind velocity, we are deeply concerned about the tidal surge, which could wreak havoc in the region. The IMD has forecast a tidal surge of at least one to two metres. As the sea has become turbulent with massive waves crashing on the shore, we rushed back to the cyclone centre this morning,” said Rabindra Maity, a local from Talchua village near Bhitarkanika National Park.

Himanshu Rout, a resident of Dhamra, reflected on past cyclones and expressed concern. “From our experience, it seems imminent that this cyclone will not spare us this time. We pray for minimal damage in the area.”

Nishant Mishra, the Block Development Officer of Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district, highlighted the potential danger of the storm surge.

“Though there was initial reluctance among residents, they eventually recognised the imminent threat and voluntarily decided to evacuate. The evacuation process is nearly complete,” he added.

Shelter centres are equipped with essential provisions, including food, drinking water, baby supplies, and women police officers. The official noted that trees have been uprooted in several areas.

“We fear tidal ingress into our villages as sea waves batter the shorelines. The advancing sea may cause more damage than the storm itself,” said Arjun Mohanty, a resident of Okilopala village in Rajnagar.

Chandan Manna, a native of the remote seaside village of Kansarabadadandua, echoed similar concerns: “We are frightened by the possibility of tidal waves. It’s better to move to a safer place. Why should we wait for the government to act?”

PTI