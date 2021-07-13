Langaleswar: In the absence of a bridge across Ubidubi river, thousands of people living in the riparian villages of Silang areas in Balasore district have been facing hardships while commuting. Their problem worsens during the monsoons when they get stranded due to the flooded river, a report said.

Given the plight of the people, the Rural Development department has allocated a sum of Rs 3 crore for construction of a bridge near Sahughat at Alumeda village.

The Ubidubi river flows through Alumeda panchayat. However, people living in Sartha, Kasaphala, Saudi, Balanga and the Panchupalli villages literally wade through the river to go to the other side. Country boats are the only means of communication.

“Ferrying in creaky boats is dangerous. Out plight will only be over after the construction of the bridge is completed,” locals said.

They resented that construction work of the bridge was taken up two years ago, but the progress has been very tardy. They blamed the slow pace of the work on the contractor.

Reports said that a pillar of the under-construction bridge sank due to faulty work. The contractor took one-and-a- half years to straighten the pillar which had been submerged.

It was learnt that the contractor signed an agreement with the Rural Development department to complete the bridge within three years.

“Till date, only 10 per cent of the work has been completed. Only a year is left before the deadline. In view of the slow pace of the work, it is impossible to meet the deadline,” the villagers informed..

Though the Rural Development department has been repeatedly insisting on hastening the pace of the work, the contractor is neglecting the work, locals lamented.

Umashankar Behera, an engineer of the Rural Development department, explained that the work is getting delayed after the pillar sank. The delay may lead to cost overrun and the work may take another year for completion, he informed.