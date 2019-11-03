Aurangabad: Amid the bitter tussle with senior ally BJP over formation of the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said Sunday people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power.

Uddhav Thackeray also said that the Rs 10,000 crore package announced by the Maharashtra government for crop damages suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains was not enough.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which contested the October 21 State Assembly polls, have been locked in a battle over sharing of the chief minister’s post and are yet to start formal talks over government formation.

“You will come to know in the coming days if the Shiv Sena will be in power,” Thackeray said to a query by reporters at a press conference here Sunday. He refused to further answer any political questions.

Thackeray visited Aurangabad district to take stock of crop losses due to the untimely rains last month. He said he interacted with farmers in Kannad and Vaijapur areas of district. “Review of damages cannot be done from helicopter,” quipped Thackeray, in an apparent jibe at the state leadership. “The Rs 10,000 crore for crop losses due to unseasonal rains is very less,” asserted the Shiv Sena leader and added that the affected farmers should get Rs 25,000 per hectare as compensation.

Thackeray also demanded that the Centre explain to people how the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will benefit the country.

“What are the terms and conditions we are agreeing before signing the agreement tomorrow (Monday) and how it will benefit the country. I think the issue hasn’t been discussed in Parliament,” pointed out Thackeray.

The RCEP, comprising 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries – India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

Meanwhile in another development Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale said Sunday in Mumbai that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will begin consultations with political parties on government formation in the state if nobody stakes claim by November 7. The term of the existing 13th state Assembly ends, November 9.

“The governor will wait till November 7 to see if anybody stakes claim, following which he will begin consultations with political parties in the state for government formation,” Ramdas Athawale said.

The Union minister called on Saturday the governor along with other allies of the BJP, requesting him to invite the Amit Shah-led party to form government in the state. He was accompanied by State ministers Avinash Mahatekar of the RPI(A), Sadabhau Khot of the Swabhimani Paksha and Mahadeo Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Athawale and other alliance partners told the governor that the BJP, with its own 105 seats and the backing of some Independents and smaller parties, has the support of total 120 legislators.

PTI