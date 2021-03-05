Planetary movements can affect the lives of people. It is the movements of the planets that can bring us both good and bad luck. Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationship, jobs and various other subjects. Here’s a look at the zodiac signs that may prove to be auspicious today.

Taurus

Taureans will concentrate on work today. They will be anxious to finish off their pending projects. Yes, they will be jittery, but confidence will pull them true. The day is good for Taureans in earning some extra money. But then one should not jump in and make investments. One has to study the situation very carefully before investing.

Cancer

It is a day good for people belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign. It is a good day for them to indulge in their hobbies. Guidance from experienced and seniors at workplace will help you performing tasks properly. Investing money in the stock market will prove to be beneficial for you and your expenses will be under control. So overall, the economic condition appears bright indeed.

Virgo

It is a good day for people with the Virgo sign to mix socially and improve on their contacts. Good day to earn an extra buck. However, you will have to be extra careful with your spending. Otherwise things can spin out of control.

Libra

Librans who are into ancestral business will be successful today. People dealing in real estate or wanting to buy land or a house, this is the ideal day to do so. For Librans it is the day to invest and earn.

Pisces

People with the Pisces zodiac sign will have luck on their side. The day is very favourable as there is a chance for earnings to increase. Also it is a good day to take part in spiritual activities as it will provide you with peace of mind.