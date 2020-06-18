Bonai: The body of the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda of Bonai assembly constituency in Sundargarh district was found Thursday morning.

The deceased, who was identified as Dambarudhar Sahoo, was found surrounded by a pool of blood inside his home in Kuruda village under Lahunipara police limits.

It is suspected that he committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver. However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Police reached the spot after being informed and have launched a probe into the mysterious death.

