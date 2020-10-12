Korba: A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said Monday. The accused was held Sunday after the 17-year-old minor daughter filed a complaint a day earlier. In the complaint, the victim alleged that she was being sexually assaulted at home ever since she returned from her school in neighbouring Bilaspur town. The girl was forced to return home as all educational institutions were closed due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, a Pali police station official said.

“The victim has said that the assaults took place when her mother, a government servant, was away at work. The accused used to blackmail the teen claiming she had a relationship with a childhood friend. He threatened that he would inform her mother about it,” the official said.

The victim had told her mother about the ordeal earlier but the latter did not pursue it after the father denied the charge. The victim did not approach police earlier perhaps for the fear of the family reputation getting ruined, he added.

The man has been charged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC, the official informed.