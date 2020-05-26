Prague: Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova has said she would prefer Grand Slams did not take place without spectators. Petra Kvitova said that she is opposed to the very idea of Grand Slams being played behind closed doors. Organisers of many top events are thinking about holding closed doors competitions.

Plain speaking

Speaking on the eve of her court return in an all-Czech tournament the 30-year-old echoed the thoughts of Roger Federer. The Swiss great said last week he would be against the idea of an empty Roland Garros or Flushing Meadows.

“I have my age and of course I would like to play another Grand Slam, but if it’s like this, I’d rather cancel them,” Kvitova said. “Playing a Grand Slam is the greatest thing there is. So playing without fans who are our engine doesn’t look nice to me. The Grand Slam doesn’t deserve such ignominy,” added Kvitova.

This year’s French Open has been moved to September, Wimbledon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA tour will also not resume until at least July 20.

No handshakes

This week’s competition here has eight men and eight women in separate draws but there will be no spectators or handshakes. There will be referees and ball boys at the tournament, but they will not hand towels to those on the court. “It’s not ethical not to shake hands and just give a racquet bump, I think that’s the most unpleasant thing I’m in for,” Kvitova said.

COVID-19 casualties

Sports came to a halt in Kvitova’s homeland, where the COVID-19 virus has claimed 300 deaths from 9,000 confirmed cases, in mid-March.

“We are here to reintroduce tennis not only to the Czech Republic, but also to the world,” Kvitova said. “The hardest thing will be to find the rhythm, we haven’t played a match for a very long time,” added the Czech player.

Kvitova will face doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova in her opening contest Tuesday.

“I hope nobody expects us to play fantastic tennis, because it may happen or it may not,” said the World No. 12. She was wearing a face mask while speaking which, she said, had a good thing about it. “I don’t have to wear a make-up,” she added.

Men’s event

The men’s event will be played on clay.

“It won’t be the same thing as a regular tournament,” said Jiri Vesely, the 65th-ranked top seed. He had won this year’s ATP tournament in Pune. “There are no points to play for, no plot, there will be no fans. But of course we’ll try to play our best tennis,” he added. Vesely also said he spent the enforced break with his 15-month-old daughter.

Agencies