New Delhi: Fuel prices increased again across the country Friday adding more misery to common person’s woe. With the new hike, petrol prices have reached very close to hitting the century mark all across India. Petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the price of petrol and diesel between 23-30 paisa per litre across the four metros.

Accordingly, the price of petrol increased by 27 paisa per litre to Rs 96.93 per litre and diesel by 28 paisa per litre to Rs 87.69 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed Rs 100 mark for the first time ever May 29, the rates reached new high of Rs 103.08 per litre Friday. Diesel price also increased in the city by 30 paisa per litre to reach Rs 95.14 a litre, the highest among metros.

Across India petrol and diesel prices increased Friday but its retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.

Petrol prices in the two other metros have also reached closer to Rs 100 per litre-mark. OMC officials said that if international oil prices continued to firm up, this mark could also be breached in other places by month-end.

With Friday’s price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 26 days and remained unchanged on 23 days since May 1. The 26 increases have taken up the petrol prices by Rs 6.54 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 6.96 per litre in the national capital. In the recent past, the OMCs have shown the tendency to hike petrol and diesel prices every second day.

With global crude prices also rising on a pick up demand and depleting inventories of world’s largest fuel guzzler – the US, retail prices of fuel in India is expected to firm up further in coming days.

The benchmark Brent crude which reached multi-year high level of over $75 on ICE or Intercontinental Exchange a couple of days back had diverted slightly to remain at around $73 a barrel currently.