Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will begin the 2025-26 PG admission process earlier than in previous years, with CAF submission starting March 10.

According to an official press release, students aspiring for PG admission must appear for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET), scheduled for the first week of May. Selection will be based on merit, considering the marks obtained in the entrance exam.

The press release added that to ensure the timely completion of academic sessions and examinations, the higher education department has set a target to begin PG courses in universities and colleges by July 10.

PNN