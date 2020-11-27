Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department, Thursday, issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and dateline for admissions to Post Graduate (PG) courses to ensure smooth admissions at various universities and colleges.

The state-level provisional merit list was published November 21, 2020. As per the guidelines, university/college wise first selection list will be published December 5. The reporting, document verification and admission of students at universities and colleges will start December 9 and continue till December 11, 2020.

The updation of the list of students selected by institutions in first selection will be made online December 12.

The second selection list will be published December 17 and its admission process will held from December 18 to 20.

In a first, a Common PG Admission Entrance Test (CPET) was held October 12-20 at 26 centres for admissions to 70 state universities and colleges.

About 62,190 students appeared in the exam for admissions to 83 PG subjects in 70 state-run universities and colleges.

Analysis of CPET exam results (toppers only) shows girls topping in approximately 64 per cent of PG subjects and boys topping in 36 per cent subjects.

Khusi Agrawal (Statistics) became the topper 91.29 per cent score while Ipsita Mohapatra (Geology) secured the second position with 89.97 per cent.

Standard Operating Procedure for PG Admission-2020

– “State level Provisional Merit List” was published at website: www.samsodisha.gov.in for public view on 21-1-2020.

– Merit based University/College- wise selection for each subject will be published 05-Dec-2020.

– Students can view their selection status at student login and accordingly an intimation letter will be self-generated by them and a printout shall be kept by them

– The admission process will consist of three rounds. After three rounds, if seats remain vacant, then spot admission may be considered.

– As per the selection list, students are required to visit the concerned University/College with necessary documents in original and their photocopies (with five photographs) for necessary verification and completion of admission process. Certificates/documents in support of the social category, PwD status and weightage must be verified by the Universities/Colleges at the time of admission along with Common Application Form (CAF) details.

– Admission and other fees shall be deposited in offline mode i.e. at cash collection counter at the time of admission.

– University/College needs to update the status of admitted students in their e-Space created under SAMS after end of each admission round.

– ‘Slide-Up Option Form’ will be enabled in the student’s login for submitting OTP based consent for participating in the slide-up process for next round. If an applicant does not opt for slide-up in his/her Student Login, s/he will not be considered for slide up to his/her higher option institutions.

– University /College can deny admission to a student for a particular round under some specific situations, such as mismatch in marks, reservation claims, and false weightage claims etc. and gross mismatch of student’s details, etc. In such cases, Universities /Colleges have to verify their certificates and necessary documents meticulously and rectify the error by clicking ‘ERROR CORRECTION’ button and submit the application online. These applications may be considered for subsequent rounds of selection.

– However, if the correction in career marks, weightage etc. of a student remain within the cut off mark of that subject for that institution, then there is no need of ‘ERROR CORRECTION’ and s/he shall be allowed to take admission in that particular round. Necessary rectification will be done at a later stage.

– Universities/Colleges must display the arrangement of admission prominently at the entrance and in different entry points to provide information to Students/Parents.

– All COVID-19 guidelines shall be adhered to including sanitization, social distancing, etc.

Dateline for PG admission

-Publication of University/College-wise selection list of first selection – 5 December

-Reporting , document verification, payment and admission of students at selected Universities/Colleges – 11 December

-Submission of slide up consent online by students those who have taken admission as per first selection List – 9-Dec-2020 (10.00AM) to 12-Dec-2020 (up to 6:00 PM)

-Online admission updation of students selected in first selection by Universities/Colleges- by 12 December (2:00pm)

-Publication of University/College-wise Selection List of Second Selection- 17-Dec-2020 (11:00 AM)

Reporting , document verification, payment and admission of students at selected Universities/Colleges – 18-Dec-2020 to 20-Dec-2020 (10.00 AM to 5:00 PM each day)

Submission of slide up consent online by students g. those who have taken admission as per Second Selection list- 09-Dec-2020 (10.00AM) to 22-Dec-2020 (Up to 6:00 PM)

Online admission updation of students selected in Second Selection by Universities/Colleges- By 22-Dec-2020 (2:00 PM).

