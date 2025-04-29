New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also part of the meeting, which was held amid India weighing its countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack which left at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the “ends of earth” and inflict harshest punishment on them.

PTI