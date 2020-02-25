Phulbani: The Aahar centre operating at Phulbani district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Kandhamal district provides less number of meals than the mandated 500 during lunch session, several people dependent on the centre have alleged.

Hundreds of people admitted to the DHH, their caregivers and poor people nearby are dependent on this centre. Curiously, the centre that opens 11am shuts down by 1pm every day claiming the 500 meals have been exhausted. This pattern has been continuing since past several days.

The people dependent on the centre, however, do not agree with the centre authorities.

“Earlier we used to get meals even after 1pm. But that is no longer the case. When asked, we are being told that all the 500 meals have been finished,” says the relative of a man admitted to the hospital who has been eating at the centre for quite some time.

“The centre opens at 11am and closes at 1pm. In a small hall, how is it possible for 500 people to finish their lunch in just two hours,” another man said while adding, “The role of concerned officials and Maa Mangala self help group (SHG) that supplies cooked meals to this centre is doubtful.”

Several other people who could be seen returning empty-handed alleged that even though the SHG is paid Rs 7500 for 500 meals by the Aahar Society, it provides less number of meals at the centre to make some easy bucks at the costs of poor people dependent on it.

Maa Mangala SHG secretary Mamata Behera, meanwhile, termed the allegation baseless. “Every day, 500 cooked meals are being sent to the centre. That said, it is true that we often run out of meals after 1pm,” she maintained.

Phulbani Municipality executive officer Baladeb Behera, who also serves as the nodal officer of AAHAR society, expressed his helplessness to visit the centre regularly. However, he promised that the centre would be inspected soon. “If the allegation levelled against the SHG is found to be true, appropriate action would be taken against it,” he added.

