Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday announced that the physical classes for first year PG and pre-final year of UG courses will resume from February 10. Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo gave this information.

As the COVID-19 situation has considerably improved and is under control in Odisha, the decision to resume the classes was taken.

The managements of the various educational institutions have been instructed to take necessary steps required for commencement of classes. They have been asked to conduct the classes following COVID-19 protocols. Those who stay in hostels will be allowed to do so in their rooms from February 8.

Sahoo also informed that the first semester examinations of PG students will be held between June 7 and 19 and results will be out by July 20. The third semester exams of 3-year UG courses and fifth semester of 4-year UG courses will be held between April 19 and 30. Their results will be declared by May 31.

PNN