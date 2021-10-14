Kantapada: A physically challenged person was found hanging from the bamboo ladder propped against the backside wall of an under construction ward of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation, Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Olatpur in Cuttack district Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sibashankar Bhuyan (23), son of Jogendra Bhuyan of Kamarpada village under Kamarpada police limits in Balasore district.

Sibashankar had come to SVNIRTAR September 23 to get a prosthetic leg. He was kept at bed no-8 of the dormitory. It was Wednesday night when the patients were counted and Sibashankar was found missing from his bed.

The security guards searched for him everywhere but did not find him. However, he was later found hanging from a bamboo ladder.

On getting information, a team from Olatpur police station reached the spot Thursday morning and brought down the body.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

About the cause of the death, the police said they could say anything only after getting the post mortem report.

