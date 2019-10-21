A picture of a dog, on a bike ride, wearing a helmet in Delhi has been going viral on social media. The hilarious image has left people intrigued while Twitteratis have come up with hilarious memes.

After the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented, many states started issuing hefty challans to traffic rule violators – including Delhi. Though many are irritated by it and dishing out rants on social media, there are some who are combating the issue with a touch of hilarity. Amidst this, one particular image of a dog wearing a helmet has piqued people’s interest.

Some thought that it’s the tightened laws of the Delhi police that have instilled fear in the dog’s human to follow the traffic rule down to the last detail. There were some who commented that the Delhi traffic police should choose the four-legged creature for their next campaign.

Have a look at the memes:

Somebody shared this pic with a caption

*Delhi mei traffic police ka Khauf* @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Lz9m1AXTko — Himanshu Gupta (@gupta_iitdelhi) September 5, 2019

It's love for the companion and family which is driving towards safety and rules.

Delhi walon ke pass paise aur contacts ki kami nahi hai. — Kunal (@kunalone) September 6, 2019

Good doggy. Is he strapped on to the bike? — Pramathesh (@npramathesh) October 19, 2019

Loved it — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) October 20, 2019

