New Delhi: Responding to criticism that he did not raise Punjab’s concerns in Parliament, sidelined AAP leader Raghav Chadha Sunday shared a video showing his interventions on key issues affecting the state.

In the video, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab can be seen raising issues related to depleting groundwater levels, Bhagat Singh, and other state-centric matters.

Describing the video as a small trailer, Chadha asserted that he will make a comeback, saying Picture abhi baaki hai.

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that ‘Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament’, here is a small trailer: “ ‘picture abhi baaki hai’, he said.

Chadha also said that Punjab was not just a political talking point for him, but his home, duty, soil and soul.

The AAP has not reacted to the video yet.

Chadha’s remarks followed after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday removed him as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, after which the MP said he had been silenced, not defeated.

The party also launched an all-out attack, accusing Chadha of shying away from raising Punjab’s issues in Parliament and instead engaging in soft PR.

Chadha has so far released three videos since his removal as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, dropping enough hints that he will not take his demotion lying down.

I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus, Chadha said Saturday, dismissing the allegations and maintaining that his focus has been on raising public issues.

He also rejected the party’s charges as lies, alleging a scripted, coordinated campaign against him.

All these lies will be unmasked. ‘Kyunki mai ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon’ (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous), Chadha said Saturday, quoting a popular dialogue from the movie ‘Dhurandhar’.

The AAP had also accused Chadha of avoiding raising questions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Centre in Parliament.

Chadha had countered claims that he did not participate in opposition walkouts, refused to sign a notice for a motion to remove the chief election commissioner, and was afraid to raise key issues.