New Delhi: The beautiful Evelyn Sharma recently shared a photo, in which, she is seen breastfeeding her daughter Ava Bhindi. However, online trolls targeted her for the beautiful pictures and mercilessly trolled her for sharing the photo.

Many left comments like “what about baby’s privacy”, “Feed your child in private,” and “Ye bhi koi dikhane ki cheez hai (Is this something to show?).”

Sharing the breastfeeding photo, Evelyn Sharma had written, “When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife.”

Now, the ‘Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani’ actress has reacted to being trolled. In an interview, said that she wants to share her journey as a new mother with her friends and fans. She also added that it’s important for her to keep her social media personal and not just a work profile. She added that such photos show “vulnerability and strength at the same time”.

Evelyn Sharma said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?” Evelyn also said, “Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this.”