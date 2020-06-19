New Delhi: The BJD has nominated its leader in the Lok Sabha Pinaki Misra to represent it in the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

In a letter written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik said Pinaki Misra, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha will represent it.

The meeting will take place Friday and comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. Over 70 troops were injured in the skirmish. However, all are recovering and the majority of them will be able to resume duties in a week, sources in the Indian Army said.