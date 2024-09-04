Odisha has given birth to trailblazers whose contributions have transcended local boundaries, impacting fields as varied as plant physiology, economics, industrial growth, and food security. Whether it’s Pranakrushna Parija’s botanical research, Bansidhar Panda’s industrial foresight, or Ritesh Agarwal’s groundbreaking entrepreneurial ventures, these luminaries have not only brought fame to Odisha but have also driven forward the nation’s progress. This feature delves into the inspiring journeys of these exceptional figures, highlighting their accomplishments, the challenges they overcame, and the lasting impact they continue to have on society.

Bansidhar Panda

Bansidhar Panda pursued higher education at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) before attending the University of Michigan and Harvard University in the United States for advanced studies. During a time when industries in Odisha were closing down, Biju Patnaik encouraged him to leave his metallurgical research in America and establish industries in Odisha. Following this advice, Panda returned to Odisha and founded Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA), one of India’s largest ferroalloy companies. In 1961, he set up the first plant in Therubali, Koraput district. As his industrial empire expanded, he provided employment opportunities to many people. Known for his philanthropic activities, he established the ‘Sarala Puraskar’ for literature and the ‘Ekalabya Puraskar’ for sports. He was born November 26, 1932, in Barang and passed away May 22, 2018.

Pranakrushna Parija

Born April 1, 1891, in Ichhapur, Jagatsinghpur district, Pranakrushna Parija was a renowned botanist from India. His research on plant physiology gained him significant recognition. He served as the Principal of Ravenshaw College, Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. The Parija Library at Utkal University is named in his honour. In 1960, he chaired the Indian Science Congress. He was also elected as a member of the first Odisha Legislative Assembly. He passed away June 2, 1978.

Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, born in 1993 in Bissam Cuttack, Rayagada district, grew up in Bolangir’s Titilagarh. Coming from a Marwari family with a small shop, he aspired to become a businessman from a young age. In 2011, he moved to Delhi for college and later, in May 2013, founded OYO Rooms, an online hotel booking website. The company reached a valuation of $1 billion in 2018, making Agarwal a well-known name. He was also featured in Forbes’ “30 under 30” list for Asia. He married Geetansha Sood in a grand ceremony March 7, 2023.

Prabhat Patnaik

Prabhat Patnaik, a prominent Marxist economist and political commentator, was born September 19, 1945, in Jatni, Odisha. The son of notable Communist leader and former MLA Prananath Patnaik, Prabhat pursued higher education at Oxford University. He taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Economic Studies and Planning in the School of Social Sciences until his retirement in 2010. He has authored several influential books on economics and inflation. Patnaik served as the vice-chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board from 2006 to 2011 and is currently the editor of a a journal named Social Scientist.

Swati Nayak

Swati Nayak, an Odia scientist specialising in food security and nutrition, was born July 19, 1984, in Sagua, Bhubaneswar. Her significant contributions to combating hunger and promoting food safety have earned her the prestigious Norman Borlaug Award. Among her notable achievements is the introduction of the drought-resistant rice variety ‘Sahabhagi Dhan’ in Mayurbhanj district. She currently works as the South Asia Lead for Seed System and Product Management at the International Rice Research Institute in New Delhi.

PNN