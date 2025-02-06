Keonjhar: The ongoing excavation work for installation of slurry pipelines and heavy traffic on National Highway 20 have emerged as major obstacles for smooth passage of elephants in Sadar and Ghatgaon forest ranges of this district, according to reports. The pipeline project, which involves breaking of rocks, digging up soil, and clearing forests, is going on for the past few years. This has not only caused extensive environmental damage alongside NH 20, but also created obstacles for safe passage of elephants and other wild animals. Large holes dug during the pipeline work have compounded traffic issues which in turn causes problems for animals attempting to cross the road.

On Monday morning, a bizarre scene unfolded near Nekadaghar in Naranpur section of Sadar Range wherein a herd of elephants could not cross NH-20 due to roadside excavation and heavy vehicular traffic. Stranded on one side of the highway, the jumbos caused alarm among pedestrians and motorists. Some bystanders watched from a distance and captured the moment on their cellphones. Had the elephants suddenly moved onto the road, there would have been chance of a mishap.

However, Forest department staffers were not immediately present at the scene. Later, upon receiving information, officials reached the spot and assisted the herd in safe crossing of the road. The elephants eventually moved into Naranpur Reserve Forest, according to Keonjhar divisional forest officer Dhanraj HD. According to the reports of the Forest department which monitors the movement of wild animals, elephants typically travel in the evening or at night, often damaging crops and vegetation. During the day, they seek shelter in the forest. However, when villagers chase them away, they are forced to roam around villages during day time.

Unable to find a safe refuge, they often become agitated and attack people. This human-elephant conflict continues to escalate, leading to various incidents. Bimbadhar Behera, an elephant conservation advocate, urged the government to prioritise elephant corridors, habitats, and migration paths over corporate interests to ensure the protection of jumbos throughout the district.