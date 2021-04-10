Delanga/Pipili: With the polling date for Pipili by-polls getting closer, BJD, BJP and Congress have intensified the electioneering process.

BJD Friday conducted a women congregation in Muninda, Beraboi, Gualipada, Chainpur, Rengala and Sujanpur panchayats under Delanga and Pipili blocks to draw voters.

Senior BJD leaders including Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, Niranjan Pujari, MP Sarmistha Sethi, MLA Umakant Samantaray, MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy, women wing president Pramila Mallick, party vice-president Sofia Alam, MLA Akash Das Nayak, women wing member Meera Parida, late Pradeep Maharathy’s daughter Pallavi including several local leaders took part in the congregations held here.

They tried to attract the local voters by promising development in Delanga as well as Pipili blocks which come under Pipili Assembly constituency.

BJD candidate for Pipili seat and former MLA Pradeep Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap has conducted election campaigns in Laxminarayanpur, Puba Sasan and Govindpur areas as well.

The party leader Jyotshnarani Jena and Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena have sought votes in favour of Rudra in Pipili by campaigning door to door. Similarly, BJD women wing general secretary Elina Das sought votes leading a bicycle rally from Kanti Chhak on Jatni main road that moved from village to village in the constituency.