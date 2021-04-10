Pipili: Congress candidate for Pipili by-election Ajit Mangaraj has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mangaraj Saturday took to Twitter to announce his health condition.

“I am undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead of spreading rumour, please focus on how the party will perform better. I will be back soon with your love and affection,” Mangaraj said on Twitter.

Mangaraj complained of breathing difficulties while campaigning April 7 morning. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Pipili and then shifted to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital for treatment.

With only a week left for polling and campaigning in full swing, Mangaraj getting infected is being seen as a setback for the party.

Apart from Mangaraj, there are nine other candidates in fray for the Pipili by-election. While polling will be held April 17, the results will be announced May 2. BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy, who represented this constituency seven times, died October 4 necessitating the by-election.

PNN